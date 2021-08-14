Morgan Stanley Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Inovalon worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INOV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $37.77 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.