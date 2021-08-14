Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

