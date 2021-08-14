Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.35% of Green Plains Partners worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

