Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

