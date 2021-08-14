Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $26.17 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

