Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 505,826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

