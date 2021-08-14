Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.16% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

