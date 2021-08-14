Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Morgan Stanley worth $893,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after purchasing an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,061,000 after purchasing an additional 139,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $103.94. 8,296,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,504. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.