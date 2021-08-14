Morgan Stanley Purchases 272,895 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 272,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.23 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

