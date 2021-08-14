Morgan Stanley Purchases 405,132 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,519 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

