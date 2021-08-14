Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,913 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of RIV opened at $18.66 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

