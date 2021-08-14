Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.29% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.