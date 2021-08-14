Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of nCino worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

NCNO stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

