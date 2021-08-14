Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

