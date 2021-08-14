Morgan Stanley Sells 1,014,288 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Apartment Income REIT worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $11,386,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last 90 days.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

