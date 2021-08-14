Morgan Stanley Sells 12,698 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Xencor worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

