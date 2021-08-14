Morgan Stanley Sells 138,613 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.92% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.