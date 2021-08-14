Morgan Stanley Sells 18,445 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Green Dot worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.19 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

