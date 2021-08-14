Morgan Stanley Sells 238,487 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $48.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04.

