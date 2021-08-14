Morgan Stanley Sells 41,373 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,083,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

