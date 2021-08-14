Morgan Stanley Sells 42,282 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

