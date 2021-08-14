Morgan Stanley Sells 426,608 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $148,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI opened at $29.85 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

