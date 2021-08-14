Morgan Stanley Sells 433,112 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of HollyFrontier worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

