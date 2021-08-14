Morgan Stanley Sells 71,091 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of BankUnited worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKU stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

