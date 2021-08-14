Morgan Stanley Sells 727,248 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $150,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.91 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

