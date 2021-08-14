Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $466.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.92. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.