Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

PSCT stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $148.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

