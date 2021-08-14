Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Commercial Metals worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

