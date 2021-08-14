Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Diodes worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,145 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.70 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

