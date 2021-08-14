Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0577

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

