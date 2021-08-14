Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $985,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOTN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Motion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

