Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mountain High Acquisitions stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 67,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,602. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
