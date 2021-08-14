Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mountain High Acquisitions stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 67,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,602. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

