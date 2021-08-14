MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Reaches $64.91 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $64.91 million and $31.92 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,390,677,836 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

