Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.82. 19,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHGVY. Bank of America raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

