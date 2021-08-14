Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the July 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ MOXC opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. Moxian has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $31.38.
Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Moxian
Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.
