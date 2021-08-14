Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the July 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MOXC opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. Moxian has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Moxian in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Moxian in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Moxian during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

