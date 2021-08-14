mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $18.94 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

