mStable USD Market Cap Achieves $41.50 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.50 million and $745,708.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

