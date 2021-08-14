Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $45.19 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

