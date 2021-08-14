Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce sales of $291.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

