Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a growth of 263.9% from the July 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.2 days.

MLLGF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

MLLGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

