Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.18. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MLLGF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

