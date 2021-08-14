Mushroom (MUSH) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mushroom has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

