MXC Market Capitalization Tops $129.07 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 79.1% higher against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $129.07 million and $26.10 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00321369 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00949123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

