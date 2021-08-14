My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $46.80 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $6.80 or 0.00014395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

