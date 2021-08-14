My DeFi Pet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $46.83 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00014690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00134737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00154079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,334.68 or 0.99968923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.00876896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

