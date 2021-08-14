Mysterium Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $10,890.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

