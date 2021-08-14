MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $2.88 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $400.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.