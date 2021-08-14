Name Change Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $229,828.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,984,180 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

