Name Changing Token Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.