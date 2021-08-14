Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $7,898.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $692.32 or 0.01468179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00353105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00116555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

